Who's Playing
New Jersey Tech @ Albany
Current Records: New Jersey Tech 7-20; Albany 7-22
What to Know
After a two-game homestand, the New Jersey Tech Highlanders will be on the road. New Jersey Tech and the Albany Great Danes will face off in an America East battle at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at McDonough Sports Complex. Both teams are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.
The Highlanders were just a bucket shy of a victory on Wednesday and fell 79-78 to the Bryant Bulldogs.
Speaking of close games: Albany was close but no cigar on Saturday as they fell 74-72 to the Maine Black Bears. The defeat was just more heartbreak for Albany, who fell 72-68 when the teams previously met last month.
The losses put New Jersey Tech at 7-20 and Albany at 7-22. New Jersey Tech is 7-12 after losses this year, the Great Danes 7-14.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: McDonough Sports Complex -- Troy, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Albany have won six out of their last seven games against New Jersey Tech.
- Jan 14, 2023 - New Jersey Tech 74 vs. Albany 67
- Jan 29, 2022 - Albany 64 vs. New Jersey Tech 53
- Jan 15, 2022 - Albany 71 vs. New Jersey Tech 56
- Feb 27, 2021 - Albany 76 vs. New Jersey Tech 66
- Jan 17, 2021 - Albany 83 vs. New Jersey Tech 71
- Jan 16, 2021 - Albany 83 vs. New Jersey Tech 75
- Nov 27, 2015 - Albany 74 vs. New Jersey Tech 73