Who's Playing

New Jersey Tech @ Albany

Current Records: New Jersey Tech 7-20; Albany 7-22

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the New Jersey Tech Highlanders will be on the road. New Jersey Tech and the Albany Great Danes will face off in an America East battle at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at McDonough Sports Complex. Both teams are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.

The Highlanders were just a bucket shy of a victory on Wednesday and fell 79-78 to the Bryant Bulldogs.

Speaking of close games: Albany was close but no cigar on Saturday as they fell 74-72 to the Maine Black Bears. The defeat was just more heartbreak for Albany, who fell 72-68 when the teams previously met last month.

The losses put New Jersey Tech at 7-20 and Albany at 7-22. New Jersey Tech is 7-12 after losses this year, the Great Danes 7-14.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
  • Where: McDonough Sports Complex -- Troy, New York
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Albany have won six out of their last seven games against New Jersey Tech.

  • Jan 14, 2023 - New Jersey Tech 74 vs. Albany 67
  • Jan 29, 2022 - Albany 64 vs. New Jersey Tech 53
  • Jan 15, 2022 - Albany 71 vs. New Jersey Tech 56
  • Feb 27, 2021 - Albany 76 vs. New Jersey Tech 66
  • Jan 17, 2021 - Albany 83 vs. New Jersey Tech 71
  • Jan 16, 2021 - Albany 83 vs. New Jersey Tech 75
  • Nov 27, 2015 - Albany 74 vs. New Jersey Tech 73