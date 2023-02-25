Who's Playing

New Jersey Tech @ Albany

Current Records: New Jersey Tech 7-20; Albany 7-22

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the New Jersey Tech Highlanders will be on the road. New Jersey Tech and the Albany Great Danes will face off in an America East battle at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at McDonough Sports Complex. Both teams are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.

The Highlanders were just a bucket shy of a victory on Wednesday and fell 79-78 to the Bryant Bulldogs.

Speaking of close games: Albany was close but no cigar on Saturday as they fell 74-72 to the Maine Black Bears. The defeat was just more heartbreak for Albany, who fell 72-68 when the teams previously met last month.

The losses put New Jersey Tech at 7-20 and Albany at 7-22. New Jersey Tech is 7-12 after losses this year, the Great Danes 7-14.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: McDonough Sports Complex -- Troy, New York

McDonough Sports Complex -- Troy, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Albany have won six out of their last seven games against New Jersey Tech.