Who's Playing

New Jersey Tech @ Albany

Current Records: New Jersey Tech 7-20; Albany 7-22

What to Know

An America East battle is on tap between the Albany Great Danes and the New Jersey Tech Highlanders at 7 p.m. ET Saturday at McDonough Sports Complex. These two teams are looking to take out their frustrations on one another after having lost close ones recently.

Albany was close but no cigar on Saturday as they fell 74-72 to the Maine Black Bears. The loss was just more heartbreak for the Great Danes, who fell 72-68 when the teams previously met in January.

Speaking of close games: New Jersey Tech was just a bucket short of a win on Wednesday and fell 79-78 to the Bryant Bulldogs.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Albany is expected to win a tight contest. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, though, as they've failed to beat the spread in six of their ten home games.

The losses put Albany at 7-22 and New Jersey Tech at 7-20. The Great Danes are 7-14 after losses this season, the Highlanders 7-12.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: McDonough Sports Complex -- Troy, New York

McDonough Sports Complex -- Troy, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Great Danes are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Highlanders, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Albany have won six out of their last seven games against New Jersey Tech.