Who's Playing
New Jersey Tech @ Albany
Current Records: New Jersey Tech 7-20; Albany 7-22
What to Know
An America East battle is on tap between the Albany Great Danes and the New Jersey Tech Highlanders at 7 p.m. ET Saturday at McDonough Sports Complex. These two teams are looking to take out their frustrations on one another after having lost close ones recently.
Albany was close but no cigar on Saturday as they fell 74-72 to the Maine Black Bears. The loss was just more heartbreak for the Great Danes, who fell 72-68 when the teams previously met in January.
Speaking of close games: New Jersey Tech was just a bucket short of a win on Wednesday and fell 79-78 to the Bryant Bulldogs.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Albany is expected to win a tight contest. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, though, as they've failed to beat the spread in six of their ten home games.
The losses put Albany at 7-22 and New Jersey Tech at 7-20. The Great Danes are 7-14 after losses this season, the Highlanders 7-12.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: McDonough Sports Complex -- Troy, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Great Danes are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Highlanders, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Albany have won six out of their last seven games against New Jersey Tech.
- Jan 14, 2023 - New Jersey Tech 74 vs. Albany 67
- Jan 29, 2022 - Albany 64 vs. New Jersey Tech 53
- Jan 15, 2022 - Albany 71 vs. New Jersey Tech 56
- Feb 27, 2021 - Albany 76 vs. New Jersey Tech 66
- Jan 17, 2021 - Albany 83 vs. New Jersey Tech 71
- Jan 16, 2021 - Albany 83 vs. New Jersey Tech 75
- Nov 27, 2015 - Albany 74 vs. New Jersey Tech 73