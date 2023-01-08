Who's Playing
UMass Lowell @ Albany
Current Records: UMass Lowell 14-2; Albany 5-12
What to Know
The UMass Lowell River Hawks lost both of their matches to the Albany Great Danes last season on scores of 47-57 and 62-64, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The River Hawks and Albany will face off in an America East battle at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday at McDonough Sports Complex. UMass Lowell will be strutting in after a win while Albany will be stumbling in from a loss.
The Maine Black Bears typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday UMass Lowell proved too difficult a challenge. UMass Lowell skirted past the Black Bears 72-70. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Maine made it more of a matchup than the oddsmakers had predicted.
Meanwhile, the Great Danes came up short against the UMBC Retrievers on Thursday, falling 92-83.
The River Hawks are now 14-2 while Albany sits at 5-12. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: UMass Lowell have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 37.10%, which places them seventh in college basketball. On the other end of the spectrum, Albany has allowed their opponents to shoot 49.50% from the floor on average, which is the 359th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: McDonough Sports Complex -- Troy, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Albany have won nine out of their last 14 games against UMass Lowell.
- Jan 26, 2022 - Albany 64 vs. UMass Lowell 62
- Jan 12, 2022 - Albany 57 vs. UMass Lowell 47
- Feb 13, 2021 - Albany 81 vs. UMass Lowell 69
- Feb 12, 2021 - UMass Lowell 79 vs. Albany 71
- Feb 26, 2020 - UMass Lowell 88 vs. Albany 69
- Jan 22, 2020 - Albany 101 vs. UMass Lowell 75
- Feb 13, 2019 - UMass Lowell 86 vs. Albany 54
- Jan 16, 2019 - UMass Lowell 84 vs. Albany 72
- Feb 15, 2018 - Albany 91 vs. UMass Lowell 81
- Jan 18, 2018 - Albany 70 vs. UMass Lowell 62
- Feb 01, 2017 - Albany 90 vs. UMass Lowell 77
- Jan 05, 2017 - UMass Lowell 85 vs. Albany 79
- Feb 24, 2016 - Albany 86 vs. UMass Lowell 61
- Jan 27, 2016 - Albany 75 vs. UMass Lowell 63