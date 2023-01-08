Who's Playing

UMass Lowell @ Albany

Current Records: UMass Lowell 14-2; Albany 5-12

What to Know

The UMass Lowell River Hawks lost both of their matches to the Albany Great Danes last season on scores of 47-57 and 62-64, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The River Hawks and Albany will face off in an America East battle at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday at McDonough Sports Complex. UMass Lowell will be strutting in after a win while Albany will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Maine Black Bears typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday UMass Lowell proved too difficult a challenge. UMass Lowell skirted past the Black Bears 72-70. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Maine made it more of a matchup than the oddsmakers had predicted.

Meanwhile, the Great Danes came up short against the UMBC Retrievers on Thursday, falling 92-83.

The River Hawks are now 14-2 while Albany sits at 5-12. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: UMass Lowell have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 37.10%, which places them seventh in college basketball. On the other end of the spectrum, Albany has allowed their opponents to shoot 49.50% from the floor on average, which is the 359th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3 p.m. ET Where: McDonough Sports Complex -- Troy, New York

McDonough Sports Complex -- Troy, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Albany have won nine out of their last 14 games against UMass Lowell.