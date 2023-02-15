Who's Playing

UMBC @ Albany

Current Records: UMBC 17-10; Albany 6-21

What to Know

Get ready for an America East battle as the Albany Great Danes and the UMBC Retrievers will face off at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at McDonough Sports Complex. UMBC will be strutting in after a victory while Albany will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Great Danes ended up a good deal behind the Binghamton Bearcats when they played this past Saturday, losing 80-66.

Meanwhile, the Bryant Bulldogs typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday UMBC proved too difficult a challenge. UMBC sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 76-73 win.

Albany is expected to lose this next one by 7. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past nine games, so buyers beware.

The Great Danes are now 6-21 while the Retrievers sit at 17-10. UMBC is 10-6 after wins this season, and Albany is 6-14 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: McDonough Sports Complex -- Troy, New York

McDonough Sports Complex -- Troy, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Retrievers are a solid 7-point favorite against the Great Danes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Albany and UMBC both have eight wins in their last 16 games.