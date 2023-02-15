Who's Playing
UMBC @ Albany
Current Records: UMBC 17-10; Albany 6-21
What to Know
Get ready for an America East battle as the Albany Great Danes and the UMBC Retrievers will face off at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at McDonough Sports Complex. UMBC will be strutting in after a victory while Albany will be stumbling in from a loss.
The Great Danes ended up a good deal behind the Binghamton Bearcats when they played this past Saturday, losing 80-66.
Meanwhile, the Bryant Bulldogs typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday UMBC proved too difficult a challenge. UMBC sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 76-73 win.
Albany is expected to lose this next one by 7. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past nine games, so buyers beware.
The Great Danes are now 6-21 while the Retrievers sit at 17-10. UMBC is 10-6 after wins this season, and Albany is 6-14 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: McDonough Sports Complex -- Troy, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Retrievers are a solid 7-point favorite against the Great Danes, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Albany and UMBC both have eight wins in their last 16 games.
- Jan 05, 2023 - UMBC 92 vs. Albany 83
- Feb 02, 2022 - UMBC 59 vs. Albany 53
- Jan 19, 2022 - Albany 66 vs. UMBC 54
- Dec 20, 2020 - UMBC 65 vs. Albany 60
- Dec 19, 2020 - UMBC 65 vs. Albany 64
- Feb 20, 2020 - UMBC 69 vs. Albany 50
- Jan 29, 2020 - Albany 67 vs. UMBC 63
- Mar 09, 2019 - UMBC 62 vs. Albany 54
- Feb 23, 2019 - Albany 84 vs. UMBC 75
- Jan 19, 2019 - UMBC 65 vs. Albany 64
- Feb 18, 2018 - UMBC 68 vs. Albany 60
- Jan 21, 2018 - Albany 83 vs. UMBC 39
- Feb 15, 2017 - Albany 78 vs. UMBC 69
- Jan 16, 2017 - Albany 77 vs. UMBC 50
- Feb 03, 2016 - Albany 79 vs. UMBC 73
- Jan 06, 2016 - Albany 73 vs. UMBC 59