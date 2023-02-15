Who's Playing

UMBC @ Albany

Current Records: UMBC 17-10; Albany 6-21

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the UMBC Retrievers will be on the road. UMBC and the Albany Great Danes will face off in an America East battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at McDonough Sports Complex. The Retrievers will be strutting in after a win while Albany will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Bryant Bulldogs typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday UMBC proved too difficult a challenge. UMBC came out on top in a nail-biter against Bryant, sneaking past 76-73.

Meanwhile, the matchup between the Great Danes and the Binghamton Bearcats this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Albany falling 80-66 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

UMBC's victory brought them up to 17-10 while Albany's loss pulled them down to 6-21. UMBC is 10-6 after wins this season, and Albany is 6-14 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: McDonough Sports Complex -- Troy, New York

McDonough Sports Complex -- Troy, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Albany and UMBC both have eight wins in their last 16 games.