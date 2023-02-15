Who's Playing
UMBC @ Albany
Current Records: UMBC 17-10; Albany 6-21
What to Know
After a two-game homestand, the UMBC Retrievers will be on the road. UMBC and the Albany Great Danes will face off in an America East battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at McDonough Sports Complex. The Retrievers will be strutting in after a win while Albany will be stumbling in from a defeat.
The Bryant Bulldogs typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday UMBC proved too difficult a challenge. UMBC came out on top in a nail-biter against Bryant, sneaking past 76-73.
Meanwhile, the matchup between the Great Danes and the Binghamton Bearcats this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Albany falling 80-66 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.
UMBC's victory brought them up to 17-10 while Albany's loss pulled them down to 6-21. UMBC is 10-6 after wins this season, and Albany is 6-14 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: McDonough Sports Complex -- Troy, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Albany and UMBC both have eight wins in their last 16 games.
- Jan 05, 2023 - UMBC 92 vs. Albany 83
- Feb 02, 2022 - UMBC 59 vs. Albany 53
- Jan 19, 2022 - Albany 66 vs. UMBC 54
- Dec 20, 2020 - UMBC 65 vs. Albany 60
- Dec 19, 2020 - UMBC 65 vs. Albany 64
- Feb 20, 2020 - UMBC 69 vs. Albany 50
- Jan 29, 2020 - Albany 67 vs. UMBC 63
- Mar 09, 2019 - UMBC 62 vs. Albany 54
- Feb 23, 2019 - Albany 84 vs. UMBC 75
- Jan 19, 2019 - UMBC 65 vs. Albany 64
- Feb 18, 2018 - UMBC 68 vs. Albany 60
- Jan 21, 2018 - Albany 83 vs. UMBC 39
- Feb 15, 2017 - Albany 78 vs. UMBC 69
- Jan 16, 2017 - Albany 77 vs. UMBC 50
- Feb 03, 2016 - Albany 79 vs. UMBC 73
- Jan 06, 2016 - Albany 73 vs. UMBC 59