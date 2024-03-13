Who's Playing
Alabama A&M Bulldogs @ Alcorn State Braves
Current Records: Alabama A&M 10-21, Alcorn State 14-17
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, March 13, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Bartow Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama
- Ticket Cost: $20.00
What to Know
Alabama A&M has enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they'll head out on the road. They and the Alcorn State Braves are set to clash at 3:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Bartow Arena in a SWAC postseason contest. Alabama A&M pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 4-point favorite Braves.
Last Saturday, the Bulldogs beat the Jaguars 66-56.
Meanwhile, Alcorn State scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Saturday. They walked away with a 104-95 victory over the Golden Lions. The victory was familiar territory for Alcorn State who now have nine in a row.
The Bulldogs' win bumped their record up to 10-21. As for the Braves, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won 12 of their last 14 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 14-17 record this season.
Alabama A&M couldn't quite finish off Alcorn State in their previous matchup back in January and fell 74-71. Can Alabama A&M avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Alcorn State is a 4-point favorite against Alabama A&M, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Braves as a 4.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 140 points.
Series History
Alcorn State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Alabama A&M.
- Jan 11, 2024 - Alcorn State 74 vs. Alabama A&M 71
- Jan 07, 2023 - Alcorn State 89 vs. Alabama A&M 76
- Mar 11, 2022 - Alcorn State 69 vs. Alabama A&M 64
- Jan 08, 2022 - Alcorn State 78 vs. Alabama A&M 71
- Feb 22, 2021 - Alcorn State 65 vs. Alabama A&M 52
- Feb 22, 2020 - Alabama A&M 71 vs. Alcorn State 61
- Jan 25, 2020 - Alcorn State 59 vs. Alabama A&M 58
- Feb 25, 2019 - Alcorn State 61 vs. Alabama A&M 55
- Jan 28, 2019 - Alabama A&M 71 vs. Alcorn State 62
- Feb 17, 2018 - Alcorn State 80 vs. Alabama A&M 60