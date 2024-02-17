Who's Playing

Bethune-Cook. Wildcats @ Alcorn State Braves

Current Records: Bethune-Cook. 12-12, Alcorn State 7-17

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: David L. Whitney Complex -- Lorman, Mississippi

David L. Whitney Complex -- Lorman, Mississippi Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Bethune-Cook. has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Alcorn State Braves will face off in a SWAC battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at David L. Whitney Complex. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Monday, the Wildcats didn't have too much breathing room in their match against the Tigers, but they still walked away with a 83-79 win. With that victory, Bethune-Cook. brought their scoring average up to 75.3 points per game.

Alcorn State fell on hard times earlier this season, but after back-to-back victories it seems like their luck might finally be changing. They enjoyed a cozy 72-55 win over the Delta Devils on Monday. That 17 point margin sets a new team best for Alcorn State this season.

The victory got the Wildcats back to even at 12-12. As for the Braves, their win was their fourth straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 7-17.

Bethune-Cook. couldn't quite finish off the Braves in their previous matchup back in January and fell 70-67. Can Bethune-Cook. avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Alcorn State has won 4 out of their last 5 games against Bethune-Cook..