Who's Playing
Grambling Tigers @ Alcorn State Braves
Current Records: Grambling 9-12, Alcorn State 5-16
How To Watch
- When: Monday, February 5, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: David L. Whitney Complex -- Lorman, Mississippi
What to Know
Grambling is 8-2 against the Braves since January of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. Both teams will face off in a SWAC battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at David L. Whitney Complex. Grambling pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 1.5-point favorite Braves.
Last Saturday, Grambling's game was all tied up 29-29 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They came out on top against the Tigers by a score of 70-62. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 22.1% better than the opposition, as Grambling's was.
Meanwhile, Alcorn State unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Saturday. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 71-70 to the Jaguars. Alcorn State didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.
The Tigers are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six matches, which provided a massive bump to their 9-12 record this season. As for the Braves, their defeat dropped their record down to 5-16.
Grambling couldn't quite finish off the Braves in their previous matchup back in January of 2023 and fell 63-60. Can Grambling avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Alcorn State is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Grambling, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Braves as a 2.5-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 135.5 points.
Series History
Grambling has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Alcorn State.
- Jan 30, 2023 - Alcorn State 63 vs. Grambling 60
- Jan 31, 2022 - Grambling 80 vs. Alcorn State 73
- Feb 08, 2021 - Grambling 67 vs. Alcorn State 62
- Jan 12, 2021 - Grambling 79 vs. Alcorn State 74
- Feb 10, 2020 - Grambling 80 vs. Alcorn State 71
- Jan 13, 2020 - Alcorn State 87 vs. Grambling 69
- Feb 11, 2019 - Grambling 65 vs. Alcorn State 53
- Jan 14, 2019 - Grambling 77 vs. Alcorn State 42
- Feb 05, 2018 - Grambling 81 vs. Alcorn State 72
- Jan 08, 2018 - Grambling 72 vs. Alcorn State 61