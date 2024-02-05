Who's Playing

Grambling Tigers @ Alcorn State Braves

Current Records: Grambling 9-12, Alcorn State 5-16

How To Watch

When: Monday, February 5, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Monday, February 5, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: David L. Whitney Complex -- Lorman, Mississippi

David L. Whitney Complex -- Lorman, Mississippi

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Grambling is 8-2 against the Braves since January of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. Both teams will face off in a SWAC battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at David L. Whitney Complex. Grambling pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 1.5-point favorite Braves.

Last Saturday, Grambling's game was all tied up 29-29 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They came out on top against the Tigers by a score of 70-62. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 22.1% better than the opposition, as Grambling's was.

Meanwhile, Alcorn State unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Saturday. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 71-70 to the Jaguars. Alcorn State didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Tigers are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six matches, which provided a massive bump to their 9-12 record this season. As for the Braves, their defeat dropped their record down to 5-16.

Grambling couldn't quite finish off the Braves in their previous matchup back in January of 2023 and fell 63-60. Can Grambling avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Alcorn State is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Grambling, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Braves as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 135.5 points.

Series History

Grambling has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Alcorn State.