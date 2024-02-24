Who's Playing
Jackson State Tigers @ Alcorn State Braves
Current Records: Jackson State 12-14, Alcorn State 9-17
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: David L. Whitney Complex -- Lorman, Mississippi
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
Jackson State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Alcorn State Braves will face off in a SWAC battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at David L. Whitney Complex. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.
Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 21.8% better than the opposition, a fact Jackson State proved on Monday. They slipped by the Wildcats 61-60.
Meanwhile, Alcorn State came tearing into Monday's match with three straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 14.7 points) and they left with even more momentum. They came out on top against the Rattlers by a score of 79-68.
The Tigers' win bumped their record up to 12-14. As for the Braves, they have been performing well recently as they've won seven of their last nine matches, which provided a nice bump to their 9-17 record this season.
Jackson State beat the Braves 88-80 when the teams last played back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for Jackson State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Series History
Jackson State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Alcorn State.
- Jan 06, 2024 - Jackson State 88 vs. Alcorn State 80
- Feb 18, 2023 - Alcorn State 75 vs. Jackson State 60
- Jan 02, 2023 - Jackson State 67 vs. Alcorn State 66
- Feb 19, 2022 - Alcorn State 61 vs. Jackson State 60
- Jan 05, 2022 - Alcorn State 65 vs. Jackson State 50
- Feb 06, 2021 - Jackson State 74 vs. Alcorn State 66
- Mar 10, 2020 - Jackson State 69 vs. Alcorn State 52
- Feb 08, 2020 - Jackson State 86 vs. Alcorn State 57
- Jan 11, 2020 - Jackson State 76 vs. Alcorn State 65
- Feb 09, 2019 - Alcorn State 66 vs. Jackson State 52