Who's Playing

Jackson State Tigers @ Alcorn State Braves

Current Records: Jackson State 12-14, Alcorn State 9-17

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: David L. Whitney Complex -- Lorman, Mississippi

David L. Whitney Complex -- Lorman, Mississippi Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Jackson State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Alcorn State Braves will face off in a SWAC battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at David L. Whitney Complex. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 21.8% better than the opposition, a fact Jackson State proved on Monday. They slipped by the Wildcats 61-60.

Meanwhile, Alcorn State came tearing into Monday's match with three straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 14.7 points) and they left with even more momentum. They came out on top against the Rattlers by a score of 79-68.

The Tigers' win bumped their record up to 12-14. As for the Braves, they have been performing well recently as they've won seven of their last nine matches, which provided a nice bump to their 9-17 record this season.

Jackson State beat the Braves 88-80 when the teams last played back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for Jackson State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Jackson State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Alcorn State.