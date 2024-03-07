Who's Playing

Miss Valley State Delta Devils @ Alcorn State Braves

Current Records: Miss Valley State 1-28, Alcorn State 12-17

When: Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: David L. Whitney Complex -- Lorman, Mississippi

What to Know

Miss Valley State is 1-9 against Alcorn State since February of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Thursday. Both teams will face off in a SWAC battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at David L. Whitney Complex. Miss Valley State is no doubt hoping to put an end to a 23-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Last Saturday, the Delta Devils came up short against the Golden Lions and fell 78-69.

Even though they lost, Miss Valley State were working as a unit and finished the game with 17 assists. That's the most assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Alcorn State came tearing into Monday's matchup with six straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 12.8 points) and they left with even more momentum. They skirted past the Tigers 82-79.

The Delta Devils' defeat dropped their record down to 1-28. As for the Braves, they have been performing well recently as they've won ten of their last 12 games, which provided a nice bump to their 12-17 record this season.

Miss Valley State ended up a good deal behind Alcorn State in their previous matchup back in February, losing 72-55. Can Miss Valley State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Alcorn State has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Miss Valley State.