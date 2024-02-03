Who's Playing

Southern U. Jaguars @ Alcorn State Braves

Current Records: Southern U. 11-9, Alcorn State 5-15

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: David L. Whitney Complex -- Lorman, Mississippi

What to Know

Southern U. has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Alcorn State Braves will face off in a SWAC battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at David L. Whitney Complex. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Southern U. can now show off six landslide victories after their most recent game on Monday. Everything went their way against the Delta Devils as the Jaguars made off with a 78-54 win. With that victory, Southern U. brought their scoring average up to 75.1 points per game.

Meanwhile, Alcorn State had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 10.5 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Monday. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Wildcats and snuck past 70-67. The score was all tied up 40-40 at the break, but Alcorn State was the better team in the second half.

The Jaguars' win was their eighth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 11-9. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 83.8 points per game. As for the Braves, their win bumped their record up to 5-15.

Southern U. is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Southern U. is playing as the underdogs on the road, but their 2-7 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Not only did both teams in this Saturday's match win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Going forward, Alcorn State is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. For those looking to play the spread, keep Alcorn State's opponent in mind: they have a subpar 2-5 record against the spread vs the Jaguars over their last seven matchups.

Odds

Alcorn State is a slight 1-point favorite against Southern U., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 145.5 points.

Series History

Southern U. has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Alcorn State.