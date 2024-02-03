Who's Playing

Southern Utah Jaguars @ Alcorn State Braves

Current Records: Southern Utah 11-9, Alcorn State 5-15

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: David L. Whitney Complex -- Lorman, Mississippi

David L. Whitney Complex -- Lorman, Mississippi Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Southern Utah has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Southern Utah Jaguars and the Alcorn State Braves will face off in a SWAC battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at David L. Whitney Complex. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Southern Utah has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won six matches by 21 points or more this season. They blew past the Delta Devils 78-54. With that victory, Southern Utah brought their scoring average up to 75.1 points per game.

Meanwhile, Alcorn State had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 10.5 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Monday. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Wildcats and snuck past 70-67. The score was all tied up 40-40 at the break, but Alcorn State was the better team in the second half.

The Jaguars' win was their eighth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 11-9. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 83.8 points per game. As for the Braves, their win bumped their record up to 5-15.

Southern Utah was able to grind out a solid victory over Alcorn State in their previous meeting back in January of 2023, winning 80-68. The rematch might be a little tougher for Southern Utah since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Southern Utah has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Alcorn State.