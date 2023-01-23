Who's Playing

Bethune-Cookman @ Alcorn State

Current Records: Bethune-Cookman 6-13; Alcorn State 8-10

What to Know

The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats and the Alcorn State Braves will face off in an SWAC clash at 8:30 p.m. ET Jan. 23 at David L. Whitney Gymnasium. The teams split their matchups last year, with Alcorn State winning the first 70-67 on the road and the Wildcats taking the second 71-63.

Bethune-Cookman was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 70-66 to the Jackson State Tigers.

Meanwhile, the Braves beat the Florida A&M Rattlers 57-47 this past Saturday.

Bethune-Cookman is expected to lose this next one by 9.5. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Bethune-Cookman's opponents whenever they hit the road.

Bethune-Cookman is now 6-13 while Alcorn State sits at 8-10. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Wildcats have allowed their opponents to shoot 45.60% from the floor on average, which is the 44th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The Braves have experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 38.50% percent of their shots, which is the 358th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: David L. Whitney Gymnasium -- Lorman, Mississippi

David L. Whitney Gymnasium -- Lorman, Mississippi Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Braves are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Braves as a 10.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Alcorn State and Bethune-Cookman both have one win in their last two games.