Who's Playing

Cal State Bakersfield @ Alcorn State

Current Records: Cal State Bakersfield 3-2; Alcorn State 2-3

What to Know

The Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners will take on the Alcorn State Braves at 1 p.m. ET on Friday at Don Haskins Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

It looks like Cal State Bakersfield got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They were just a bucket shy of a win on Wednesday and fell 68-67 to the Texas-El Paso Miners.

As for Alcorn State, it looks like they got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They were completely outmatched by the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders and fell 98-67.

The losses put the Roadrunners at 3-2 and the Braves at a reciprocal 2-3. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Cal State Bakersfield is stumbling into the matchup with the 348th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 60.8 on average. Alcorn States have had an even harder time: they are 27th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 64.2 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 1 p.m. ET

Friday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Don Haskins Center -- El Paso, Texas

Don Haskins Center -- El Paso, Texas

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.