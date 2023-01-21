Who's Playing

Florida A&M @ Alcorn State

Current Records: Florida A&M 3-13; Alcorn State 7-10

What to Know

The Alcorn State Braves will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Braves and the Florida A&M Rattlers will face off in an SWAC battle at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday at David L. Whitney Gymnasium. The teams split their matchups last year, with Florida A&M winning the first 70-68 at home and Alcorn State taking the second 68-56.

Alcorn State bagged a 77-68 victory over the Prairie View A&M Panthers on Monday.

Meanwhile, Florida A&M escaped with a win on Monday against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils by the margin of a single free throw, 60-59. Having forecasted a close win for Florida A&M, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

The wins brought the Braves up to 7-10 and the Rattlers to 3-13. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: Alcorn State has only been able to knock down 38.30% percent of their shots, which is the 357th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Florida A&M has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 362nd worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 56.7 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: David L. Whitney Gymnasium -- Lorman, Mississippi

David L. Whitney Gymnasium -- Lorman, Mississippi Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Florida A&M have won two out of their last three games against Alcorn State.