Who's Playing

Prairie View A&M @ Alcorn State

Current Records: Prairie View A&M 11-17; Alcorn State 15-11

What to Know

The Prairie View A&M Panthers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Alcorn State Braves and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 17 of last year. Prairie View A&M and Alcorn State will face off in an SWAC battle at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday at David L. Whitney Gymnasium. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Panthers sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 67-65 victory over the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils on Monday. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Mississippi Valley State made it more of a game than the oddsmakers had predicted.

Meanwhile, Alcorn State had enough points to win and then some against the Jackson State Tigers on Saturday, taking their matchup 75-60.

The wins brought Prairie View A&M up to 11-17 and the Braves to 15-11. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Panthers have only been able to knock down 40.70% percent of their shots, which is the ninth lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Alcorn States have had an even harder time: they have only been able to knock down 40.50% percent of their shots, which is the sixth lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It could be a slow evening.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: David L. Whitney Gymnasium -- Lorman, Mississippi

David L. Whitney Gymnasium -- Lorman, Mississippi

Series History

Prairie View A&M have won ten out of their last 17 games against Alcorn State.