Who's Playing
Prairie View A&M @ Alcorn State
Current Records: Prairie View A&M 11-17; Alcorn State 15-11
What to Know
The Prairie View A&M Panthers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Alcorn State Braves and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 17 of last year. Prairie View A&M and Alcorn State will face off in an SWAC battle at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday at David L. Whitney Gymnasium. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
The Panthers sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 67-65 victory over the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils on Monday. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Mississippi Valley State made it more of a game than the oddsmakers had predicted.
Meanwhile, Alcorn State had enough points to win and then some against the Jackson State Tigers on Saturday, taking their matchup 75-60.
The wins brought Prairie View A&M up to 11-17 and the Braves to 15-11. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Panthers have only been able to knock down 40.70% percent of their shots, which is the ninth lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Alcorn States have had an even harder time: they have only been able to knock down 40.50% percent of their shots, which is the sixth lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It could be a slow evening.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: David L. Whitney Gymnasium -- Lorman, Mississippi
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Prairie View A&M have won ten out of their last 17 games against Alcorn State.
- Jan 16, 2023 - Alcorn State 77 vs. Prairie View A&M 68
- Mar 09, 2022 - Alcorn State 64 vs. Prairie View A&M 63
- Feb 26, 2022 - Alcorn State 72 vs. Prairie View A&M 69
- Jan 17, 2022 - Prairie View A&M 74 vs. Alcorn State 73
- Mar 06, 2021 - Prairie View A&M 81 vs. Alcorn State 69
- Mar 05, 2020 - Alcorn State 80 vs. Prairie View A&M 71
- Jan 04, 2020 - Prairie View A&M 84 vs. Alcorn State 70
- Mar 12, 2019 - Prairie View A&M 86 vs. Alcorn State 66
- Mar 09, 2019 - Prairie View A&M 98 vs. Alcorn State 64
- Jan 07, 2019 - Prairie View A&M 57 vs. Alcorn State 54
- Mar 06, 2018 - Prairie View A&M 87 vs. Alcorn State 71
- Mar 01, 2018 - Prairie View A&M 79 vs. Alcorn State 69
- Jan 01, 2018 - Prairie View A&M 76 vs. Alcorn State 64
- Mar 04, 2017 - Prairie View A&M 66 vs. Alcorn State 60
- Jan 04, 2017 - Alcorn State 66 vs. Prairie View A&M 55
- Mar 03, 2016 - Alcorn State 81 vs. Prairie View A&M 64
- Jan 02, 2016 - Alcorn State 73 vs. Prairie View A&M 70