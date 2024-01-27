Who's Playing

Colgate Raiders @ American Eagles

Current Records: Colgate 12-8, American 11-9

What to Know

American is on a three-game streak of home wins, while Colgate is on a three-game streak of away wins: one of those streaks is about to end. The pair will face off in a Patriot battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bender Arena. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Wednesday, the Eagles got the win against the Crusaders by a conclusive 84-65.

Meanwhile, the Raiders sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 60-57 victory over the Mountain Hawks on Monday.

Among those leading the charge was Keegan Records, who scored nine points along with nine rebounds.

The Eagles have been performing well recently as they've won six of their last eight games, which provided a nice bump to their 11-9 record this season. As for the Raiders, their victory bumped their record up to 12-8.

American is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This will be their first time playing as the underdogs at home this season.

American barely slipped by Colgate in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, winning 61-60. Will American repeat their success, or does Colgate have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Colgate is a slight 2-point favorite against American, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Raiders as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 139.5 points.

Series History

Colgate has won 9 out of their last 10 games against American.