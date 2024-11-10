Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, American looks much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a quick 35-25 lead against Harvard.

American came into the match with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Harvard Crimson @ American Eagles

Current Records: Harvard 1-1, American 0-1

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 10, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 10, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Bender Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Bender Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: ESPN Plus

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

American is on a five-game streak of home losses also dating back to last season, Harvard a four-game streak of away losses also dating back to last season, but someone's luck is about to change on Sunday. The American Eagles will look to take advantage of their home-court for the first time this season as they take on the Harvard Crimson at 2:00 p.m. ET at Bender Arena. Given that the two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

American is headed into their home opener looking to turn things around after starting their season on the road. They fell 65-52 to La Salle on Monday.

Meanwhile, Harvard also suffered a loss in their last game, but this one to Navy by a score of 85-80.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Robert Hinton, who went 11 for 19 en route to 26 points plus eight rebounds. Another player making a difference was Thomas Batties II, who went 6 for 9 en route to 17 points plus four blocks.

Even though they lost, Harvard was working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in November of 2023.

Looking ahead, American is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They finished last season with a 16-14 record against the spread.

American came up short against Harvard when the teams last played back in November of 2023, falling 80-75. Will American have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

American is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Harvard, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is 139.5 points.

Series History

Harvard won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.