Who's Playing

Kansas City Roos @ American Eagles

Current Records: Kansas City 3-2, American 1-4

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 22, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Friday, November 22, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Coliseo Ruben Rodriquez -- Bayamon, Puerto Rico

Coliseo Ruben Rodriquez -- Bayamon, Puerto Rico Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Kansas City Roos will face off against the American Eagles at 4:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Coliseo Ruben Rodriquez. Despite being away, the Roos are looking at a 3.5-point advantage in the spread.

Kansas City will roll into the contest after a wild two-game stretch: they only put up 56 points on Saturday, then bounced right back against Calvary on Monday. Kansas City blew past Calvary, posting a 119-19 victory. The game marked the Roos' most dominant win of the season so far.

Kansas City was working as a unit and finished the game with 26 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since the start of last season.

Meanwhile, American scored the most points they've had all season on Monday, but it wasn't enough. They took an 80-73 hit to the loss column at the hands of High Point. The Eagles just can't catch a break and have now endured three defeats in a row.

Despite their loss, American saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Elijah Stephens, who went 9 for 11 en route to 19 points, was perhaps the best of all. What's more, Stephens also posted a 81.8% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in January. Geoff Sprouse was another key player, going 6 for 9 en route to 16 points.

Kansas City's victory was their fifth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 3-2. As for American, their defeat dropped their record down to 1-4.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Kansas City hasn't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.4 turnovers per game. However, it's not like American struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 10.6. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Odds

Kansas City is a 3.5-point favorite against American, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 134.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.