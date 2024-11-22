Who's Playing

Kansas City Roos @ American Eagles

Current Records: Kansas City 3-2, American 1-4

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 22, 2024 at 5:30 p.m. ET

Friday, November 22, 2024 at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: Coliseo Roberto Clemente -- San Juan, Puerto Rico

Coliseo Roberto Clemente -- San Juan, Puerto Rico Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Kansas City Roos will face off against the American Eagles at 5:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Coliseo Roberto Clemente. The Roos are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 89.2 points per game this season.

Kansas City took a loss when they played away from home on Saturday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Monday. They put a hurting on Calvary to the tune of 119-19. The Roos have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three contests by 23 points or more this season.

Kansas City smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 23 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since the start of last season.

Meanwhile, American scored the most points they've had all season on Monday, but it wasn't enough. They took an 80-73 hit to the loss column at the hands of High Point. The Eagles just can't catch a break and have now endured three losses in a row.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Elijah Stephens, who went 9 for 11 en route to 19 points. What's more, he also posted a 81.8% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in January. Another player making a difference was Geoff Sprouse, who went 6 for 9 en route to 16 points.

Kansas City pushed their record up to 3-2 with the victory, which was their fifth straight at home dating back to last season. As for American, their defeat dropped their record down to 1-4.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Kansas City hasn't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.4 turnovers per game. However, it's not like American struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 10.6. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.