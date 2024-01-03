Who's Playing

Lehigh Mountain Hawks @ American Eagles

Current Records: Lehigh 3-8, American 6-7

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bender Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Bender Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Lehigh is 9-1 against American since January of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in a Patriot battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Bender Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Saturday, the Mountain Hawks beat the Red Foxes 65-58.

Meanwhile, after a disappointing 55 points in their last match, American made sure to put some points up on the board against UMBC on Friday. It was close, but the Eagles capped 2023 with a 87-85 victory over the Retrievers. Having forecasted a close victory for American, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

The Mountain Hawks' win ended a seven-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 3-8. As for the Eagles, their victory bumped their record up to 6-7.

Lehigh skirted past American 62-59 in their previous meeting back in February of 2023. Does Lehigh have another victory up their sleeve, or will American turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Lehigh has won 9 out of their last 10 games against American.