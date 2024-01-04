Halftime Report

American came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Lehigh Mountain Hawks @ American Eagles

Current Records: Lehigh 3-8, American 6-7

How To Watch

What to Know

Lehigh is 9-1 against American since January of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in a Patriot battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Bender Arena. Lehigh pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 2.5-point favorite Eagles.

Last Saturday, the Mountain Hawks beat the Red Foxes 65-58.

Meanwhile, after a disappointing 55 points in their last match, American made sure to put some points up on the board against UMBC on Friday. It was close, but the Eagles capped 2023 with a 87-85 victory over the Retrievers. Having forecasted a close victory for American, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

The Mountain Hawks' win ended a seven-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 3-8. As for the Eagles, their victory bumped their record up to 6-7.

Lehigh skirted past American 62-59 in their previous meeting back in February of 2023. Does Lehigh have another victory up their sleeve, or will American turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

American is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Lehigh, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 145 points.

Series History

Lehigh has won 9 out of their last 10 games against American.