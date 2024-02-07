Who's Playing

Loyola Maryland Greyhounds @ American Eagles

Current Records: Loyola Maryland 4-19, American 13-10

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bender Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Bender Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Patriot matchup on schedule as the Loyola Maryland Greyhounds and the American Eagles are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 7th at Bender Arena.

The point spread may have favored Loyola Maryland on Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Crusaders by a score of 70-67. Loyola Maryland has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Deon Perry, who scored 21 points along with four steals. He hasn't dropped below 21 points for three straight games. Another player making a difference was D'Angelo Stines, who scored 19 points.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but American ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They walked away with a 75-66 victory over the Bison. The victory made it back-to-back wins for American.

American can attribute much of their success to Matt Rogers, who almost dropped a double-double on 23 points and nine rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Rogers has scored all season. Lorenzo Donadio was another key contributor, scoring 22 points.

The Greyhounds dropped their record down to 4-19 with that defeat, which was their fifth straight at home. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 59.4 points per game. As for the Eagles, they have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four games, which provided a nice bump to their 13-10 record this season.

Loyola Maryland came up short against the Eagles in their previous matchup back in January, falling 66-52. Can Loyola Maryland avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

American has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Loyola Maryland.