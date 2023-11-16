Who's Playing

N.J. Tech Highlanders @ American Eagles

Current Records: N.J. Tech 0-2, American 1-2

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bender Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Bender Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The American Eagles will be playing at home against the N.J. Tech Highlanders at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Bender Arena. N.J. Tech took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on American, who comes in off a win.

On Monday, the Eagles made easy work of the Saints and carried off a 78-58 victory. The over/under was set at 135.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you're outrebounded 22 to ten on offense, a fact N.J. Tech found out the hard way on Saturday. They were completely outmatched by the Peacocks at home and fell 75-48. N.J. Tech has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Eagles' win bumped their record up to 1-2. As for the Highlanders, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: American have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 31 rebounds per game. However, it's not like N.J. Tech struggles in that department as they've been averaging 29.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

American beat N.J. Tech 58-53 in their previous matchup back in November of 2022. Will American repeat their success, or does N.J. Tech have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

American won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.