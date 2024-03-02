Who's Playing

Navy Midshipmen @ American Eagles

Current Records: Navy 11-17, American 16-14

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, American is heading back home. They and the Navy Midshipmen will face off in a Patriot battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bender Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

American only won by two when they last took the court, which might have inspired the 22-point they dealt the Black Knights on Wednesday. Everything went the Eagles' way against the Black Knights as the Eagles made off with a 73-51 victory. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to post 11 more assists than your opponent, as American did.

Meanwhile, Navy entered their tilt with the Leopards with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Midshipmen snuck past the Leopards with a 62-58 win on Wednesday.

The Eagles' victory was their third straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 16-14. As for the Midshipmen, their victory bumped their record up to 11-17.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's game: American have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9 threes per game. It's a different story for Navy, though, as they've been averaging only 5.9 threes per game. Given American's sizable advantage in that area, the Midshipmen will need to find a way to close that gap.

Going forward, American is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when playing at home.

Odds

American is a big 7.5-point favorite against Navy, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 130.5 points.

Series History

Navy has won 7 out of their last 10 games against American.