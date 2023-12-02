Who's Playing

St. Francis Red Flash @ American Eagles

Current Records: St. Francis 3-5, American 4-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Bender Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Bender Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The St. Francis Red Flash will head out on the road to face off against the American Eagles at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bender Arena. St. Francis pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 14-point favorite Eagles.

Last Wednesday, in a tight matchup that could have gone either way, the Red Flash made off with a 62-61 victory over the Mountain Hawks.

Meanwhile, the Eagles couldn't handle the Crimson on Wednesday and fell 80-75.

Even though they lost, American were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Harvard only pulled down four.

The last time the Red Flash lost on the road was back back in November. Having now won four straight away matches, they've pushed their record up to 3-5. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 52.0 points per game. As for the Eagles, their defeat dropped their record down to 4-4.

While only St. Francis took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking forward, American is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 14 points. St. Francis might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdogs on the road.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: St. Francis have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 32.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like American struggles in that department as they've been even better at 35.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

American is a big 14-point favorite against St. Francis, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 13-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 136.5 points.

Series History

St. Francis has won 4 out of their last 7 games against American.