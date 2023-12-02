Who's Playing

St. Francis Red Flash @ American Eagles

Current Records: St. Francis 3-5, American 4-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Bender Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Bender Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The American Eagles will be playing at home against the St. Francis Red Flash at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bender Arena. The timing is sure in American's favor as the squad sits on four straight wins at home while St. Francis has not had much luck on the away from home, with four straight road losses.

On Wednesday, the Eagles couldn't handle the Crimson and fell 80-75.

Even though they lost, American were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Harvard only pulled down four.

Meanwhile, the Red Flash escaped with a win on Wednesday against the Mountain Hawks by the margin of a single free throw, 62-61.

The Eagles' loss dropped their record down to 4-4. As for the Red Flash, they are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four contests, which provided a nice bump to their 3-5 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: American have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 35.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like St. Francis struggles in that department as they've been averaging 32.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

American beat St. Francis 66-55 in their previous matchup back in November of 2022. Will American repeat their success, or does St. Francis have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

St. Francis has won 4 out of their last 7 games against American.