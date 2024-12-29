Who's Playing

UMBC Retrievers @ American Eagles

Current Records: UMBC 7-7, American 6-6

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Bender Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Bender Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $26.00

What to Know

The UMBC Retrievers' road trip will continue as they head out to face the American Eagles at 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Bender Arena. The Retrievers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 82.3 points per game this season.

UMBC fought the good fight in their overtime contest against Marist last Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Red Foxes by a score of 76-73. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest defeat the Retrievers have suffered since February 10th.

Meanwhile, American couldn't handle Virginia on Sunday and fell 63-58. The Eagles have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The losing side was boosted by Matt Mayock, who went 6 for 8 en route to 16 points plus five rebounds. What's more, he also racked up four threes, the most he's had since back in February.

American struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only three offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in January.

UMBC's loss dropped their record down to 7-7. As for American, their defeat dropped their record down to 6-6.

UMBC is hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when playing on the road.

While UMBC and American both let their fans down in their last outings, both still covered. Going forward, American is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites at home this season.

Odds

American is a 3.5-point favorite against UMBC, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is 148.5 points.

Series History

American has won 3 out of their last 4 games against UMBC.