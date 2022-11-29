Who's Playing

Albany @ American

Current Records: Albany 3-5; American 4-2

What to Know

After three games on the road, the American Eagles are heading back home. They will square off against the Albany Great Danes at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at Bender Arena. American will be seeking to avenge the 68-64 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Nov. 30 of 2019.

The Eagles strolled past the St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the matchup 66-55.

Meanwhile, the game between Albany and the Florida Atlantic Owls this past Saturday was not particularly close, with Albany falling 73-56.

American is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

American's win lifted them to 4-2 while Albany's loss dropped them down to 3-5. We'll see if American can repeat their recent success or if the Great Danes bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bender Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Bender Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Odds

The Eagles are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Great Danes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Albany won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.