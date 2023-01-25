Who's Playing
Army West Point @ American
Current Records: Army West Point 11-10; American 12-7
What to Know
The American Eagles and the Army West Point Black Knights are set to square off in a Patriot matchup at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 25 at Bender Arena. The Eagles are out to stop a six-game streak of losses at home.
American was just a bucket short of a win this past Saturday and fell 62-61 to the Colgate Raiders. One thing holding American back was the mediocre play of guard Elijah Stephens, who did not have his best game: he played for 34 minutes but put up just six points on 3-for-10 shooting.
Meanwhile, Army was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 77-71 to the Navy Midshipmen. Despite the defeat, Army got a solid performance out of forward Chris Mann, who had 28 points along with eight rebounds.
American is now 12-7 while the Black Knights sit at 11-10. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Eagles enter the contest with a 48.80% field goal percentage, good for 16th best in college basketball. But Army is even better: they come into the game boasting the 10th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 49.40%. This one is shaping up to be an exciting offensive shootout.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Bender Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Army West Point have won nine out of their last 15 games against American.
- Jan 11, 2023 - Army West Point 72 vs. American 60
- Feb 19, 2022 - American 83 vs. Army West Point 67
- Jan 19, 2022 - Army West Point 76 vs. American 66
- Mar 06, 2021 - Army West Point 89 vs. American 66
- Feb 08, 2020 - American 72 vs. Army West Point 62
- Jan 08, 2020 - American 68 vs. Army West Point 60
- Feb 24, 2019 - American 77 vs. Army West Point 66
- Feb 09, 2019 - American 71 vs. Army West Point 68
- Feb 03, 2018 - Army West Point 82 vs. American 70
- Jan 08, 2018 - Army West Point 58 vs. American 54
- Feb 28, 2017 - Army West Point 74 vs. American 58
- Feb 11, 2017 - American 61 vs. Army West Point 58
- Jan 14, 2017 - Army West Point 53 vs. American 49
- Feb 13, 2016 - Army West Point 65 vs. American 59
- Jan 17, 2016 - Army West Point 65 vs. American 45