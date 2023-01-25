Who's Playing

Army West Point @ American

Current Records: Army West Point 11-10; American 12-7

What to Know

The American Eagles and the Army West Point Black Knights are set to square off in a Patriot matchup at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 25 at Bender Arena. The Eagles are out to stop a six-game streak of losses at home.

American was just a bucket short of a win this past Saturday and fell 62-61 to the Colgate Raiders. One thing holding American back was the mediocre play of guard Elijah Stephens, who did not have his best game: he played for 34 minutes but put up just six points on 3-for-10 shooting.

Meanwhile, Army was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 77-71 to the Navy Midshipmen. Despite the defeat, Army got a solid performance out of forward Chris Mann, who had 28 points along with eight rebounds.

American is now 12-7 while the Black Knights sit at 11-10. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Eagles enter the contest with a 48.80% field goal percentage, good for 16th best in college basketball. But Army is even better: they come into the game boasting the 10th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 49.40%. This one is shaping up to be an exciting offensive shootout.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bender Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Bender Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Army West Point have won nine out of their last 15 games against American.