Who's Playing

Boston University @ American

Current Records: Boston University 9-7; American 11-3

What to Know

The Boston University Terriers won both of their matches against the American Eagles last season (79-53 and 85-67) and are aiming for the same result Sunday. Boston University and American will face off in a Patriot battle at 2 p.m. ET at Bender Arena. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Terriers sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 73-69 victory over the Lafayette Leopards this past Thursday.

Meanwhile, American didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Holy Cross Crusaders this past Thursday, but they still walked away with a 73-68 win.

Boston University is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 1-3 ATS when expected to lose.

The wins brought Boston University up to 9-7 and the Eagles to 11-3. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Terriers have only been able to knock down 40.90% percent of their shots, which is the 18th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. American's offense has more to brag about, as they they come into the matchup boasting the 14th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 49.40%. We'll see if their 8.50% advantage translates to a win.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Bender Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Odds

The Eagles are a 4.5-point favorite against the Terriers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Boston University have won seven out of their last 13 games against American.