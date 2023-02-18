Who's Playing
Lehigh @ American
Current Records: Lehigh 14-12; American 15-11
What to Know
The Lehigh Mountain Hawks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Mountain Hawks and the American Eagles will face off in a Patriot battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bender Arena. Bragging rights belong to Lehigh for now since they're up 13-1 across their past 14 matchups.
Lehigh received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 75-64 to the Navy Midshipmen.
Meanwhile, American found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 73-51 punch to the gut against the Bucknell Bison on Monday. It was supposed to be a close matchup, and American was supposed to come out on top, but neither of those things ended up happening. Forward Matt Rogers put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 20 points along with five boards.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Bender Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
Series History
Lehigh have won 13 out of their last 14 games against American.
