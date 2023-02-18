Who's Playing
Lehigh @ American
Current Records: Lehigh 14-12; American 15-11
What to Know
The Lehigh Mountain Hawks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Lehigh and the American Eagles will face off in a Patriot battle at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Bender Arena. Bragging rights belong to the Mountain Hawks for now since they're up 13-1 across their past 14 matchups.
The game between Lehigh and the Navy Midshipmen on Wednesday was not particularly close, with Lehigh falling 75-64.
Meanwhile, things couldn't have gone much worse for American as they lost 73-51 to the Bucknell Bison on Monday. The losing side was boosted by forward Matt Rogers, who had 20 points along with five rebounds.
Lehigh is expected to lose this next one by 5. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past three games.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Bender Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $37.00
Odds
The Eagles are a 5-point favorite against the Mountain Hawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Lehigh have won 13 out of their last 14 games against American.
- Jan 14, 2023 - Lehigh 78 vs. American 62
- Feb 23, 2022 - Lehigh 78 vs. American 61
- Jan 01, 2022 - Lehigh 63 vs. American 61
- Jan 27, 2020 - American 77 vs. Lehigh 56
- Jan 11, 2020 - Lehigh 82 vs. American 73
- Feb 27, 2019 - Lehigh 80 vs. American 66
- Jan 16, 2019 - Lehigh 83 vs. American 76
- Feb 10, 2018 - Lehigh 80 vs. American 78
- Jan 14, 2018 - Lehigh 76 vs. American 66
- Feb 04, 2017 - Lehigh 70 vs. American 55
- Jan 08, 2017 - Lehigh 79 vs. American 73
- Mar 06, 2016 - Lehigh 78 vs. American 62
- Feb 06, 2016 - Lehigh 72 vs. American 49
- Jan 09, 2016 - Lehigh 65 vs. American 50