Who's Playing

Lehigh @ American

Current Records: Lehigh 14-12; American 15-11

What to Know

The Lehigh Mountain Hawks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Lehigh and the American Eagles will face off in a Patriot battle at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Bender Arena. Bragging rights belong to the Mountain Hawks for now since they're up 13-1 across their past 14 matchups.

The game between Lehigh and the Navy Midshipmen on Wednesday was not particularly close, with Lehigh falling 75-64.

Meanwhile, things couldn't have gone much worse for American as they lost 73-51 to the Bucknell Bison on Monday. The losing side was boosted by forward Matt Rogers, who had 20 points along with five rebounds.

Lehigh is expected to lose this next one by 5. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past three games.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Bender Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Bender Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $37.00

Odds

The Eagles are a 5-point favorite against the Mountain Hawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Lehigh have won 13 out of their last 14 games against American.