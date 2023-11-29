Who's Playing

ETSU Buccaneers @ App. State Mountaineers

Current Records: ETSU 3-3, App. State 4-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Holmes Convocation Center -- Boone, North Carolina

Holmes Convocation Center -- Boone, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

The App. State Mountaineers will be playing at home against the ETSU Buccaneers at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Holmes Convocation Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

App. State entered their tilt with Austin Peay with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Mountaineers were the clear victor by a 78-58 margin over the Governors. When it comes to teams that have lost (badly) to App. State, App. State is are in good company: they have won three games by 20 points or more this season.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you make seven more threes than your opponent, a fact ETSU proved on Friday. They walked away with a 82-71 victory over the Bulldogs.

Their wins bumped the Mountaineers to 4-2 and the Governors to 3-4.

Looking forward, App. State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: App. State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 42.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like ETSU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

App. State is a big 11-point favorite against ETSU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 11-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 138 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

App. State has won 2 out of their last 3 games against ETSU.