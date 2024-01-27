Who's Playing

James Madison Dukes @ App. State Mountaineers

Current Records: James Madison 18-2, App. State 16-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Holmes Convocation Center -- Boone, North Carolina

Holmes Convocation Center -- Boone, North Carolina TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $26.25

What to Know

The App. State Mountaineers will stay at home for another game and welcome the James Madison Dukes at 6:00 p.m. ET on January 27th at Holmes Convocation Center. App. State is the slight favorite, but fans should be in for an exciting match likely to go down to the wire.

Last Thursday, the Mountaineers were able to grind out a solid win over the Eagles, taking the game 84-74.

Meanwhile, James Madison had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 17 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Wednesday. They enjoyed a cozy 78-62 victory over the Monarchs. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 11 more assists than your opponent, as James Madison did.

The Mountaineers' victory was their ninth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 16-4. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 81.3 points per game. As for the Dukes, their win bumped their record up to 18-2.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Saturday as App. State and James Madison are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. App. State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.6 points per game. However, it's not like James Madison struggles in that department as they've been averaging 85.5 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

App. State didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against James Madison when the teams last played two weeks ago, but they still walked away with a 59-55 victory. Will App. State repeat their success, or does James Madison have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

App. State is a slight 1.5-point favorite against James Madison, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 145 points.

Series History

App. State has won 3 out of their last 5 games against James Madison.