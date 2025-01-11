Who's Playing

James Madison Dukes @ App. State Mountaineers

Current Records: James Madison 9-7, App. State 8-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Holmes Convocation Center -- Boone, North Carolina

Holmes Convocation Center -- Boone, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $27.99

What to Know

We've got another exciting Sun Belt matchup on schedule as the James Madison Dukes and the App. State Mountaineers are set to tip at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Holmes Convocation Center. The Dukes are no doubt hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses.

James Madison is probably headed into the matchup with a chip on their shoulder considering Marshall just ended the team's three-game winning streak on Thursday. They fell just short of the Thundering Herd by a score of 80-78.

James Madison struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, everything went App. State's way against Coastal Carolina on Wednesday as App. State made off with a 74-51 win. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Mountaineers.

James Madison's defeat dropped their record down to 9-7. As for App. State, they now have a winning record of 8-7.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: James Madison has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like App. State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.7. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

James Madison is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a five-game streak of failing to cover when playing on the road.

Odds

App. State is a slight 1.5-point favorite against James Madison, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 133.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

App. State has won 4 out of their last 6 games against James Madison.