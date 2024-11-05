Halftime Report

A win for App. State would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have jumped out to a quick 31-30 lead against Miami (Ohio).

If App. State keeps playing like this they'll be starting off their season with a 'W'. On the other hand, Miami (Ohio) will be starting their season off on the wrong foot unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Miami (Ohio) RedHawks @ App. State Mountaineers

Current Records: Miami (Ohio) 0-0, App. State 0-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The Miami (Ohio) RedHawks will hit the road to start this year's campaign against the App. State Mountaineers. Tip off is scheduled at 6:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Holmes Convocation Center.

Monday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy match: App. State smashed the glass last season, having averaged 42.3 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Miami (Ohio), though, as they averaged only 33.4.

Looking back to last season, App. State had a stellar season and finished 26-5. On the other hand, Miami (Ohio) will seek to improve after finishing 15-16.

Looking forward, App. State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. They finished last season with a 19-11 record against the spread.

App. State ought to be happy about their advantage in the spread: the team was a solid 22-4 when favored last season. Betting on them to win was the most profitable play last year, as bettors who put $100 on that outcome in every game walked away with $737.75. Sadly, Miami (Ohio) will open their season as the underdog, and the team was 7-12 as such last year.

Odds

App. State is a solid 7-point favorite against Miami (Ohio), according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.


The over/under is 140 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.