Halftime Report

A win for App. State would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have jumped out to a quick 31-30 lead against Miami (Ohio).

If App. State keeps playing like this they'll be starting off their season with a 'W'. On the other hand, Miami (Ohio) will be starting their season off on the wrong foot unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Miami (Ohio) RedHawks @ App. State Mountaineers

Current Records: Miami (Ohio) 0-0, App. State 0-0

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 4, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Monday, November 4, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Holmes Convocation Center -- Boone, North Carolina

Holmes Convocation Center -- Boone, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Miami (Ohio) RedHawks will hit the road to start this year's campaign against the App. State Mountaineers. Tip off is scheduled at 6:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Holmes Convocation Center.

Monday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy match: App. State smashed the glass last season, having averaged 42.3 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Miami (Ohio), though, as they averaged only 33.4.

Looking back to last season, App. State had a stellar season and finished 26-5. On the other hand, Miami (Ohio) will seek to improve after finishing 15-16.

Looking forward, App. State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. They finished last season with a 19-11 record against the spread.

App. State ought to be happy about their advantage in the spread: the team was a solid 22-4 when favored last season. Betting on them to win was the most profitable play last year, as bettors who put $100 on that outcome in every game walked away with $737.75. Sadly, Miami (Ohio) will open their season as the underdog, and the team was 7-12 as such last year.

Odds

App. State is a solid 7-point favorite against Miami (Ohio), according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 140 points.

