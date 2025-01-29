Who's Playing

Old Dominion Monarchs @ App. State Mountaineers

Current Records: Old Dominion 9-12, App. State 12-8

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Holmes Convocation Center -- Boone, North Carolina

Holmes Convocation Center -- Boone, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

App. State is on a three-game streak of home wins, while Old Dominion is on a three-game streak of away wins: one of those streaks is about to end. Both will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Holmes Convocation Center. The Mountaineers' defense has only allowed 62.2 points per game this season, so the Monarchs' offense will have their work cut out for them.

On Saturday, App. State earned a 66-58 victory over UL Monroe.

Meanwhile, Old Dominion finally caught a break after three consecutive losses. They were the clear victor by a 74-52 margin over Coastal Carolina on Saturday. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 39-18.

App. State has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven contests, which provided a nice bump to their 12-8 record this season. As for Old Dominion, their win ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 9-12.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: App. State has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Old Dominion struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.5. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

App. State took their victory against Old Dominion when the teams last played last Thursday by a conclusive 62-43. Does App. State have another victory up their sleeve, or will Old Dominion turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

App. State has won 4 out of their last 5 games against Old Dominion.