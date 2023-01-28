Who's Playing

Arkansas State @ App. State

Current Records: Arkansas State 9-13; App. State 12-10

What to Know

The App. State Mountaineers and the Arkansas State Red Wolves are set to square off in a Sun Belt matchup at 4:30 p.m. ET Jan. 28 at Holmes Convocation Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Mountaineers winning the first 61-54 at home and Arkansas State taking the second 62-60.

Appalachian State strolled past the Georgia State Panthers with points to spare on Thursday, taking the contest 71-59.

Meanwhile, the Red Wolves received a tough blow on Thursday as they fell 73-57 to the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.

Appalachian State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 2-6 against the spread when favored.

Appalachian State was close but no cigar when the two teams previously met in February of last year as they fell 62-60 to Arkansas State. Maybe the Mountaineers will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Holmes Convocation Center -- Boone, North Carolina

Holmes Convocation Center -- Boone, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $34.00

Odds

The Mountaineers are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Red Wolves, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mountaineers as a 10.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

App. State have won six out of their last 11 games against Arkansas State.