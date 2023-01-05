Who's Playing
Coastal Carolina @ App. State
Current Records: Coastal Carolina 7-6; App. State 7-8
What to Know
The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers are 3-9 against the App. State Mountaineers since January of 2017, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Thursday. Coastal Carolina and Appalachian State will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at Holmes Convocation Center. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Chanticleers nows face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
Coastal Carolina came up short against the Georgia Southern Eagles on Saturday, falling 73-64.
Meanwhile, Appalachian State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 76-70 to the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Holmes Convocation Center -- Boone, North Carolina
- Ticket Cost: $45.00
Odds
The Mountaineers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Chanticleers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
App. State have won nine out of their last 12 games against Coastal Carolina.
- Jan 15, 2022 - App. State 84 vs. Coastal Carolina 76
- Jan 13, 2022 - App. State 61 vs. Coastal Carolina 60
- Mar 07, 2021 - App. State 64 vs. Coastal Carolina 61
- Mar 09, 2020 - App. State 70 vs. Coastal Carolina 65
- Feb 29, 2020 - Coastal Carolina 84 vs. App. State 77
- Jan 25, 2020 - App. State 78 vs. Coastal Carolina 58
- Feb 16, 2019 - App. State 88 vs. Coastal Carolina 79
- Jan 19, 2019 - Coastal Carolina 89 vs. App. State 72
- Mar 03, 2018 - App. State 76 vs. Coastal Carolina 67
- Feb 10, 2018 - App. State 81 vs. Coastal Carolina 66
- Mar 04, 2017 - App. State 77 vs. Coastal Carolina 73
- Jan 14, 2017 - Coastal Carolina 85 vs. App. State 73