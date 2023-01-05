Who's Playing

Coastal Carolina @ App. State

Current Records: Coastal Carolina 7-6; App. State 7-8

What to Know

The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers are 3-9 against the App. State Mountaineers since January of 2017, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Thursday. Coastal Carolina and Appalachian State will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at Holmes Convocation Center. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Chanticleers nows face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Coastal Carolina came up short against the Georgia Southern Eagles on Saturday, falling 73-64.

Meanwhile, Appalachian State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 76-70 to the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Holmes Convocation Center -- Boone, North Carolina

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $45.00

Odds

The Mountaineers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Chanticleers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

App. State have won nine out of their last 12 games against Coastal Carolina.