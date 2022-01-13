Who's Playing
Coastal Carolina @ App. State
Current Records: Coastal Carolina 9-6; App. State 8-9
What to Know
The App. State Mountaineers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Appalachian State and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Holmes Convocation Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.
The Mountaineers received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 68-53 to the Troy Trojans.
Meanwhile, Coastal Carolina came up short against Troy last week, falling 69-59.
Appalachian State came out on top in a nail-biter against Coastal Carolina when the two teams previously met in March of last year, sneaking past 64-61. Appalachian State's win shoved the Chanticleers out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Holmes Convocation Center -- Boone, North Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
App. State have won seven out of their last ten games against Coastal Carolina.
- Mar 07, 2021 - App. State 64 vs. Coastal Carolina 61
- Mar 09, 2020 - App. State 70 vs. Coastal Carolina 65
- Feb 29, 2020 - Coastal Carolina 84 vs. App. State 77
- Jan 25, 2020 - App. State 78 vs. Coastal Carolina 58
- Feb 16, 2019 - App. State 88 vs. Coastal Carolina 79
- Jan 19, 2019 - Coastal Carolina 89 vs. App. State 72
- Mar 03, 2018 - App. State 76 vs. Coastal Carolina 67
- Feb 10, 2018 - App. State 81 vs. Coastal Carolina 66
- Mar 04, 2017 - App. State 77 vs. Coastal Carolina 73
- Jan 14, 2017 - Coastal Carolina 85 vs. App. State 73