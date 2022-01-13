Who's Playing

Coastal Carolina @ App. State

Current Records: Coastal Carolina 9-6; App. State 8-9

What to Know

The App. State Mountaineers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Appalachian State and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Holmes Convocation Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

The Mountaineers received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 68-53 to the Troy Trojans.

Meanwhile, Coastal Carolina came up short against Troy last week, falling 69-59.

Appalachian State came out on top in a nail-biter against Coastal Carolina when the two teams previously met in March of last year, sneaking past 64-61. Appalachian State's win shoved the Chanticleers out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Holmes Convocation Center -- Boone, North Carolina

Holmes Convocation Center -- Boone, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

App. State have won seven out of their last ten games against Coastal Carolina.