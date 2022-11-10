Who's Playing

North Carolina Central @ App. State

Current Records: North Carolina Central 0-1; App. State 1-0

What to Know

The App. State Mountaineers will play host again and welcome the North Carolina Central Eagles to Holmes Convocation Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday. The Mountaineers should still be riding high after a victory, while North Carolina Central will be looking to regain their footing.

Appalachian State took their contest at home on Monday with ease, bagging a 142-74 win over the Warren Wilson Owls.

Meanwhile, North Carolina Central lost to the Virginia Cavaliers on the road by a decisive 73-61 margin. Despite the loss, North Carolina Central had strong showings from Eric Boone, who had 18 points, and Justin Wright, who had 20 points.

Appalachian State is now 1-0 while the Eagles sit at a mirror-image 0-1. A pair of last-season stats to keep an eye on: The Mountaineers enter the game with 12 takeaways on average, good for eighth best in college basketball. But North Carolina Central comes into the matchup boasting the 15th fewest turnovers per game in college basketball at 15.8. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Holmes Convocation Center -- Boone, North Carolina

Series History

App. State won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.