Who's Playing

Santa Barbara @ App. State

Current Records: Santa Barbara 8-2; App. State 7-5

What to Know

The App. State Mountaineers and the Santa Barbara Gauchos will compete for holiday cheer at 6 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Footprint Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Mountaineers simply couldn't be stopped this past Saturday, as they easily beat the Regent Royals at home 100-32.

Meanwhile, the Portland State Vikings typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Santa Barbara proved too difficult a challenge. Santa Barbara strolled past Portland State with points to spare, taking the game 85-73.

Appalachian State is now 7-5 while Santa Barbara sits at 8-2. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Mountaineers have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.30%, which places them 24th in college basketball. But the Gauchos come into the contest boasting the 32nd highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 48.80%. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.