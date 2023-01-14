Who's Playing

Troy @ App. State

Current Records: Troy 12-6; App. State 9-9

What to Know

The App. State Mountaineers haven't won a contest against the Troy Trojans since Jan. 2 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. The Mountaineers and Troy will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 4 p.m. ET at Holmes Convocation Center. The Trojans will be strutting in after a win while Appalachian State will be stumbling in from a loss.

It was close but no cigar for Appalachian State as they fell 67-65 to the Georgia Southern Eagles on Thursday.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between Troy and the Georgia State Panthers on Thursday was still a pretty decisive one as Troy wrapped it up with a 65-53 victory on the road.

Appalachian State's defeat took them down to 9-9 while Troy's win pulled them up to 12-6. We'll see if the Mountaineers can steal Troy's luck or if Troy records another win instead.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Holmes Convocation Center -- Boone, North Carolina

Holmes Convocation Center -- Boone, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Troy have won nine out of their last 16 games against App. State.