Who's Playing
Troy @ App. State
Current Records: Troy 12-6; App. State 9-9
What to Know
The App. State Mountaineers haven't won a contest against the Troy Trojans since Jan. 2 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. The Mountaineers and Troy will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 4 p.m. ET at Holmes Convocation Center. The Trojans will be strutting in after a win while Appalachian State will be stumbling in from a loss.
It was close but no cigar for Appalachian State as they fell 67-65 to the Georgia Southern Eagles on Thursday.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between Troy and the Georgia State Panthers on Thursday was still a pretty decisive one as Troy wrapped it up with a 65-53 victory on the road.
Appalachian State's defeat took them down to 9-9 while Troy's win pulled them up to 12-6. We'll see if the Mountaineers can steal Troy's luck or if Troy records another win instead.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Holmes Convocation Center -- Boone, North Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Troy have won nine out of their last 16 games against App. State.
