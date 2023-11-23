Who's Playing

BYU Cougars @ Arizona State Sun Devils

Current Records: BYU 4-0, Arizona State 2-1

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 12 a.m. ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 12 a.m. ET Where: Michelob Ultra Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Michelob Ultra Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada TV: ESPN2

ESPN2

What to Know

Arizona State has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Friday. They will face off against the BYU Cougars at TBD at Michelob Ultra Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Thursday, the Sun Devils skirted by the River Hawks 71-69 on a last-minute layup from Frankie Collins with but a second left in the second quarter. Arizona State was down 22-10 with 6:28 left in the first half but they still came back for the handy two-point win.

Arizona State got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Jose Perez out in front who scored 20 points. Collins was another key contributor, scoring 11 points along with 8 steals and 5 rebounds.

Meanwhile, BYU put another one in the bag on Saturday to keep their perfect season alive. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Bears 93-50 at home. When it comes to teams that have lost (badly) to BYU, BYU is are in good company: they have won three contests by 43 points or more this season.

BYU's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Jaxson Robinson led the charge by scoring 19 points along with 6 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Noah Waterman, who scored 15 points along with 8 rebounds.

The Sun Devils now have a winning record of 2-1. As for the Cougars, they have yet to lose a match at home this season, leaving them with a 4-0 record.

Going forward, Arizona State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11 points. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last three times they've played.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Arizona State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 35.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like BYU struggles in that department as they've been even better at 48.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

BYU is a big 11-point favorite against Arizona State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Cougars, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 9-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 142.5 points.

