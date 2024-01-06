Who's Playing

Colorado Buffaloes @ Arizona State Sun Devils

Current Records: Colorado 11-3, Arizona State 9-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Desert Financial Arena -- Tempe, Arizona

Desert Financial Arena -- Tempe, Arizona TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Pac-12 matchup on schedule as the Colorado Buffaloes and the Arizona State Sun Devils are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on January 6th at Desert Financial Arena. Colorado might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up 18 turnovers on Thursday.

Colorado unfortunately witnessed the end of their six-game winning streak. There's no need to mince words: the Buffaloes lost to the Wildcats, and the Buffaloes lost bad. The score wound up at 97-50. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Colorado has scored all season.

Meanwhile, Arizona State waltzed into their match Thursday with two straight wins but they left with three. They came out on top against the Utes by a score of 82-70.

Arizona State's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Jose Perez, who scored 26 points, and Frankie Collins, who scored 19 points along with seven rebounds and six assists. Those 26 points set a new season-high mark for him. Jamiya Neal was another key contributor, scoring seven points along with three steals.

The Buffaloes' loss dropped their record down to 11-3. As for the Sun Devils, their victory was their seventh straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 9-5.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a blowout: Colorado just can't miss this season, having made 50.9% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Arizona State, though, as they've only made 41.6% of their shots per game this season. Given Colorado's sizeable advantage in that area, Arizona State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Colorado was able to grind out a solid win over Arizona State in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, winning 67-59. Will Colorado repeat their success, or does Arizona State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Colorado has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Arizona State.