Who's Playing

Florida Gators @ Arizona State Sun Devils

Current Records: Florida 9-0, Arizona State 8-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Florida Gators will face off against the Arizona State Sun Devils at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at State Farm Arena. Each of these teams will be fighting to keep a win streak alive as the Gators come in on nine and the Sun Devils on six.

Florida's offense will try to repeat the strong performance it gave on Wednesday, when they got past Virginia's usually-dominant defense. Florida enjoyed a cozy 87-69 victory over Virginia.

Alex Condon and Walter Clayton Jr. were among the main playmakers for Florida as the former went 7 for 8 en route to 19 points plus eight rebounds and two steals and the latter had 27 points along with two steals. Condon is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for three straight games. The team also got some help courtesy of Denzel Aberdeen, who earned 12 points.

Meanwhile, Arizona State was the big favorite in their most recent match, and for good reason. They steamrolled past San Diego 90-53 on Tuesday. The matchup marked the Sun Devils' most dominant win of the season so far.

Arizona State's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Joson Sanon, who went 6 for 11 en route to 19 points plus five rebounds. Another player making a difference was Basheer Jihad, who had 19 points along with five rebounds.

Arizona State was working as a unit and finished the game with 17 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as San Diego only posted six.

Florida pushed their record up to 9-0 with the victory, which was their 13th straight at home dating back to last season. As for Arizona State, their win bumped their record up to 8-1.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's game: Florida has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.7 threes per game. However, it's not like Arizona State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 9.7. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.