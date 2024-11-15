Halftime Report

Arizona State has overcome an early deficit to take the lead back in this one. They have jumped out to a quick 41-40 lead against Grand Canyon.

If Arizona State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 3-1 in no time. On the other hand, Grand Canyon will have to make due with a 2-1 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Grand Canyon Antelopes @ Arizona State Sun Devils

Current Records: Grand Canyon 2-0, Arizona State 2-1

How To Watch

What to Know

The Grand Canyon Antelopes will face off against the Arizona State Sun Devils at 9:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Footprint Center. The Antelopes will be strutting in after a victory while the Sun Devils will be stumbling in from a loss.

Grand Canyon is headed into the game having just posted their closest win since January 25th on Saturday. They came out on top in a nail-biter against Western Kentucky , sneaking past 74-72. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Antelopes.

Collin Moore was the offensive standout of the match as he dropped a double-double on 23 points and ten rebounds. What's more, he also racked up two threes, the most he's had since back in December of 2023. Another player making a difference was JaKobe Coles, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, while it was all tied up 38-38 at halftime, Arizona State was not quite Gonzaga's equal in the second half on Sunday. They fell 88-80 to the Bulldogs. The loss was the Sun Devils' first of the season.

Arizona State's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Alston Mason, who went 8 for 13 en route to 19 points, and Basheer Jihad, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and ten rebounds. Jihad had some trouble finding his footing against Santa Clara on Friday, so this was a nice turnaround.

Arizona State struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as Gonzaga racked up 22.

Grand Canyon's victory was their 19th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 2-0. As for Arizona State, their loss was their first of the season and makes their record 2-1.

Grand Canyon came up short against Arizona State in their previous matchup back in December of 2021, falling 67-62. Can Grand Canyon avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Looking ahead, Grand Canyon is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. They finished last season with a 16-14 record against the spread.

Odds

Grand Canyon is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Arizona State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Antelopes as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 149.5 points.

Series History

Arizona State has won both of the games they've played against Grand Canyon in the last 4 years.