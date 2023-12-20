Who's Playing

Northwestern Wildcats @ Arizona State Sun Devils

Current Records: Northwestern 8-2, Arizona State 6-4

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Northwestern Wildcats will take on the Arizona State Sun Devils in a holiday battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at at Footprint Center. Arizona State does have the home-court advantage, but Northwestern is expected to win by four points.

Last Saturday, Northwestern's game was all tied up 25-25 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They came out on top against the Blue Demons by a score of 56-46. Despite the win, that was the fewest points Northwestern has scored all year.

Northwestern's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Ryan Langborg, who scored 14 points along with five assists and three steals. Less helpful for Northwestern was Ty Berry's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, Arizona State managed to keep up with TCU until halftime on Saturday, but things quickly went downhill from there. The Sun Devils ended up on the wrong side of a painful 79-59 walloping at the hands of the Horned Frogs. Arizona State got off to an early lead (up 14 with 10:01 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

Despite the defeat, Arizona State got a solid performance out of Adam Miller, who scored 20 points.

The Wildcats' win bumped their record up to 8-2. As for the Sun Devils, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 6-4.

Odds

Northwestern is a 4-point favorite against Arizona State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 138 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.