Who's Playing

San Diego Toreros @ Arizona State Sun Devils

Current Records: San Diego 3-4, Arizona State 7-1

How To Watch

What to Know

San Diego has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Tuesday. They will venture away from home to challenge the Arizona State Sun Devils at 9:00 p.m. ET at Desert Financial Arena. The Toreros have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Last Wednesday, San Diego was able to grind out a solid victory over Marian, taking the game 69-64.

Meanwhile, Arizona State came tearing into Friday's contest with four straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 8.3 points) and they left with even more momentum. They secured a 68-64 W over the Gaels.

Arizona State's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Jayden Quaintance, who almost dropped a double-double on ten points and nine rebounds. Quaintance is also crushing it when it comes to blocks: he's posted at least two every time he's taken the court this season. Joson Sanon was another key player, posting 19 points.

San Diego's victory bumped their record up to 3-4. As for Arizona State, their win bumped their record up to 7-1.

San Diego must know they're fighting an uphill battle given the 20.5-point spread they're up against. This will be their first time playing as the underdogs on the road this season.

San Diego beat Arizona State 89-84 in their previous meeting back in December of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for San Diego since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Arizona State is a big 20.5-point favorite against San Diego, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Sun Devils as a 19.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 148.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Arizona State and San Diego both have 1 win in their last 2 games.